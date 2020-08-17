Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.