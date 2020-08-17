Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMLC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.