Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $78.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

