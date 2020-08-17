Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $91.13.

