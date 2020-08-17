Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,041,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,122,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.87 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

