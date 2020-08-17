Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,097 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,479,000 after purchasing an additional 503,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

