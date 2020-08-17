Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 615.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $206.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.