Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,223 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Order of Foresters purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $132.08 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

