Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Boeing by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Boeing by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

NYSE:BA opened at $178.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

