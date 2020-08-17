Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 6,316 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,025,078,000 after buying an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $191.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $193.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.