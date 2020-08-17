Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 5,059 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

