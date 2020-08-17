Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

