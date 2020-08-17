Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 223,327 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 430,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 420,880 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,009,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.63 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

