Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 422.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $196.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

