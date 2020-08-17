Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148,551.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $178.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $180.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

