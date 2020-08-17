Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

VONG stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $219.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.