SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCHYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

