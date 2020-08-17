SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s (SZGPY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SALZGITTER AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

