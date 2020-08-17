salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $193.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $209.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,074.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $156,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,912.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,907 shares of company stock worth $133,827,698. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.