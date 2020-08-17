Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 63.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

