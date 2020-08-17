Ruff Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $2.31 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

