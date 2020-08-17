Royal Bank of Canada Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $3.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.