Royal Bank of Canada Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $170.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $158.66 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $71,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.