Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $18.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $698.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.