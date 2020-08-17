Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $22.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

ATSAF stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

