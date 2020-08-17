Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. Jamf has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.