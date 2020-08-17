ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:RTOXY opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from ROTORK PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

