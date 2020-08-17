Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital reissued a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Digi International alerts:

NASDAQ DGII opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.27 million, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 77,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.