Roth Capital Lowers Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Neutral

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBX. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

UBX stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. 172,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,480. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $612.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

