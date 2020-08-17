Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Ross Stores stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

