Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Rockwell Automation worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 272.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 412,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,313,000 after purchasing an additional 302,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

ROK opened at $232.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $238.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

