RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.07.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $969.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.31. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

