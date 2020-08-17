RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,726 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.