RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of -0.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

