Reviewing HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) & WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HENKEL AG & CO/S and WEIR GRP PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENKEL AG & CO/S 3 6 1 0 1.80 WEIR GRP PLC/S 0 8 4 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENKEL AG & CO/S and WEIR GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENKEL AG & CO/S $22.53 billion 1.71 $2.34 billion $1.51 14.58 WEIR GRP PLC/S $3.40 billion 1.25 -$485.09 million $0.56 15.63

HENKEL AG & CO/S has higher revenue and earnings than WEIR GRP PLC/S. HENKEL AG & CO/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEIR GRP PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HENKEL AG & CO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WEIR GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HENKEL AG & CO/S and WEIR GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENKEL AG & CO/S 10.37% 12.99% 7.42% WEIR GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

HENKEL AG & CO/S has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEIR GRP PLC/S has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HENKEL AG & CO/S beats WEIR GRP PLC/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Teroson brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The Oil & Gas segment offers products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, and related industries. The company offers its products under the Allen Steam Turbines, Aspir, Atwood & Morrill, AutoTork, Batley Valve, BDK, Begemann, Blakeborough, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, FusionCast, Gabbioneta, GEHO, Gemex, Hazleton, Hopkinsons, Hydrau-Flo, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Mathena, Multiflo, Novatech, Roto-Jet, Sarasin-RSBD, Seaboard, SEBIM, SPM, Stampede, Synertrex, Tricentric, Trio, Vulco, Warman, WEMCO, and WSP brand names. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

