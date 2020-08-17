Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $102.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

