Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Repligen worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 41.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 130.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,154,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,450,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,270 shares of company stock worth $10,028,608. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $143.89 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.