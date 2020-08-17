Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renishaw from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $61.20 on Friday. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

