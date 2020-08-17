Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NESTE OYJ/ADR (NTOIY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS: NTOIY):

8/3/2020 – NESTE OYJ/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/29/2020 – NESTE OYJ/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2020 – NESTE OYJ/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/27/2020 – NESTE OYJ/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/24/2020 – NESTE OYJ/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/21/2020 – NESTE OYJ/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/13/2020 – NESTE OYJ/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

