Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $94.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/7/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $115.00.

7/29/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/1/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $83.00 to $94.00.

6/23/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $96.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Papa John's Int'l Inc alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,972 shares of company stock worth $2,289,793. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $17,975,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.