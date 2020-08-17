RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

