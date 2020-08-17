Raymond James Raises Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Price Target to $14.00

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.46 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $265.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 179,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.