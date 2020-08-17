Raymond James Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $65.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WESCO International by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in WESCO International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WESCO International by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

