Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CARR opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

