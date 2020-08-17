Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after acquiring an additional 358,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

