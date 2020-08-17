Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

NASDAQ METC opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $649,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 221.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.