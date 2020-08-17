Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $6.24 on Friday. Quotient has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $556.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Quotient by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quotient by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Quotient by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

