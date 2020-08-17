Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 655,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $753,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 3.18% of Quest Resource worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.