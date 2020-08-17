QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CFO Sells $1,161,792.58 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:QTS opened at $67.18 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -216.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTS. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

