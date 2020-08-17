QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CFO Sells $1,161,792.58 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:QTS opened at $67.18 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -216.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTS. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
