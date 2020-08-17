Qredit (XQR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $285,412.09 and approximately $735.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

